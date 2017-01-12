Bird bookmarks help support library

This year's bookmarks feature images by local students who participated in the Friends of the Arcata Marsh and Redwood Region Audubon Society's 13th annual Student Bird Art Contest, held in conjunction with Godwit Days. Featured images are “Red-Breasted Nuthatches” by Niniane Holland of the Greensleeves Center for Education, “American Crow” by Layla Marshall of Pacific Union School and “Pileated Woodpecker” by Kaylani Kelly of Dow's Prairie Elementary School.

