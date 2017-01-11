Bergeson pleads guilty in fatal Arcata hit-and-run
Robert Bergeson, the man accused of running down a pedestrian in Arcata, pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter Wednesday morning at the Humboldt County Courthouse. Bergeson, who appeared beside his attorney after the hearing, said through his attorney he was remorseful for the tragic death of 55-year-old Alan Gradwohl.
