Arcata police seek three suspected in robbery
Sgt. Brian Hoffman said police sought three suspects authorities believed held a family, including one juvenile, at gunpoint during a robbery Sunday in the 1600 block of Arcata Road. Hoffman said witnesses described the robbers as adult black males and identified their get-away vehicle as a Chevy Suburban.
