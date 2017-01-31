Arcata Introduces Online Crime Tracking
Information on everything from missing person cases and recent police responses to crime stats for the city of Arcata are now available with the click of a mouse using a new mapping system that tracks incidents. "Having an informed and involved community will help the Arcata Police Department be proactive in our attempt to reduce crime," Arcata Police Chief Tom Chapman said in a release today announcing the Citizen RIMS program .
