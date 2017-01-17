Arcata City Council to select four more task force members
The Arcata City Council is set to meet Wednesday for both a special and regular meeting - the first at 4:30 p.m., the second in the regular 6 p.m. time slot. The council in the special meeting is set to continue the process of interviewing applicants for four remaining vacancies on the Arcata Public Safety Task Force.
