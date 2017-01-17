Arcata celebrates Princess Leia
The force was with the Arcata Plaza on Friday night as dozens came out to celebrate the life and legacy of Star Wars' iconic Princess Leia. The star behind the intergalactic princess, the late Carrie Fisher died last month from a heart attack.
