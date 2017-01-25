APD K9 retires

APD K9 retires

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Times-Standard

Arcata Police Service Canine, “Zari” is retiring after eight and a half years of dedicated service to the community. Zari, the K9 partner of Sergeant Ron Sligh, is retiring due to normal age related ailments that make it no longer practical for him to serve.

