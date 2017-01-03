a Bowl of Beansa benefits children
The 17th annual Bowl of Beans Benefit will be held Jan. 16 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Arcata Community Center, 321 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway. This event honors Dr. King and his good work while benefitting local youth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arcata Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|Jan 2
|Turk
|809
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Jan 1
|common sense
|234
|red light moving around & above to the right of... (Jul '15)
|Jan 1
|Bonate
|2
|Skeleton found in rural Loleta (Sep '09)
|Jan 1
|El Donaldovitch
|32
|Cab Fare to La Paz?
|Jan 1
|trumpotang
|1
|CVS giving away free flu shots to uninsured cus... (Sep '10)
|Dec 31
|trailer park 4 tt...
|7
|Feb 3 Min Wage 2 B $15 a DAY
|Dec 31
|bonx boozzy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arcata Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC