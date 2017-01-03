Waterfront fire suspicious, fire official say
On Friday night at approximately 11:45 p.m., Humboldt Bay Fire responded to a reported Commercial Structure Fire at 12 W. Waterfront Dr. with three engines, one ladder truck, one squad and two chief officers. According to a news release from Humboldt Bay Fire, smoke was visible from the building and access was made through locked gates into the property where the fire was visible at the rear of the building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Arcata Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|Jan 2
|Turk
|809
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Jan 1
|common sense
|234
|red light moving around & above to the right of... (Jul '15)
|Jan 1
|Bonate
|2
|Skeleton found in rural Loleta (Sep '09)
|Jan 1
|El Donaldovitch
|32
|Cab Fare to La Paz?
|Jan 1
|trumpotang
|1
|CVS giving away free flu shots to uninsured cus... (Sep '10)
|Dec 31
|trailer park 4 tt...
|7
|Feb 3 Min Wage 2 B $15 a DAY
|Dec 31
|bonx boozzy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arcata Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC