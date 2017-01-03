Waterfront fire suspicious, fire offi...

Waterfront fire suspicious, fire official say

Saturday Dec 31

On Friday night at approximately 11:45 p.m., Humboldt Bay Fire responded to a reported Commercial Structure Fire at 12 W. Waterfront Dr. with three engines, one ladder truck, one squad and two chief officers. According to a news release from Humboldt Bay Fire, smoke was visible from the building and access was made through locked gates into the property where the fire was visible at the rear of the building.

