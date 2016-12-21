Twibells create fish print clothing for kids
Gyotaku master printer Bill Twibell - who lived and worked in Bayside for years before moving to Hawaii - has passed on his love of the traditional Japanese art of fish printing to Reef and Tami Twibell of Arcata, who are now making original fish print clothing for infants and toddlers through their business, Lomi Wear. “These are Reef's dad's prints.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Arcata Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mira Loma Christian Adult School (Jan '15)
|Thu
|model_geo
|16
|Skeleton found in rural Loleta (Sep '09)
|Dec 20
|Christine
|31
|Need to get home i'm not from south Carolina
|Dec 20
|Bernard
|2
|2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced
|Dec 19
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|Review: Humboldt Dermatology - Anne S Carlisle MD (Feb '11)
|Dec 19
|Jodicoyote
|15
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|Dec 19
|hijjabobisox
|808
|EditorEscalation
|Dec 18
|Queen_Of_Bondage
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arcata Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC