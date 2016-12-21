Sista's Place: How KHSU's radio station helped bridge the gap between Arcata and Pelican Bay
Sharon Fennell, also well known by her disc jockey name Sista Soul, is originally from the Bronx and has been a Humboldt resident for over 30 years. Fennell is a HSU alumna, and through her volunteer work for 36 years at KHSU, she has shown continuous love and support for those held within the prison industrial complex.
