Scotia large response traffic stop stemmed from Arcata robbery

If you witnessed a large amount of law enforcement around a traffic stop in Scotia this morning, this will explain why: Friday, Dec. 9 at about 6:36 a.m., the Arcata Police Department responded to a report of a robbery that had just occurred from a guest of the Super 8 Motel . The investigation revealed that the female victim was staying in a room with an acquaintance, identified as Wesley Nance.

