Pre-New Year's Eve Blues

Pre-New Year's Eve Blues

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: North Coast Journal Weekly Politics

You don't have to wait to send 2016 packing. Dress in full feather and dance the night away with local musicians Michael Dayvid and Dominic Romano at the Pre-New Year's Eve Blues event on Tuesday, Dec. 27 from 8 to 10:30 p.m. at Arcata Core Pilates Studio .

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Coast Journal Weekly Politics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arcata Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Humboldt Dermatology - Anne S Carlisle MD (Feb '11) Mon Dill Dough Claws 16
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) Sun annonymous 228
JoAnns FAbric & Craft Store-Cheats Employees (Jun '07) Sat Lindy 383
Mira Loma Christian Adult School (Jan '15) Dec 22 model_geo 16
News Skeleton found in rural Loleta (Sep '09) Dec 20 Christine 31
Need to get home i'm not from south Carolina Dec 20 Bernard 2
News 2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced Dec 19 Hellary Cliton 2
See all Arcata Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arcata Forum Now

Arcata Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arcata Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Arcata, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,668 • Total comments across all topics: 277,380,104

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC