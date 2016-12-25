Pre-New Year's Eve Blues
You don't have to wait to send 2016 packing. Dress in full feather and dance the night away with local musicians Michael Dayvid and Dominic Romano at the Pre-New Year's Eve Blues event on Tuesday, Dec. 27 from 8 to 10:30 p.m. at Arcata Core Pilates Studio .
