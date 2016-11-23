Park rangers seize 8 pounds of pot, m...

Park rangers seize 8 pounds of pot, meth in traffic stop

Wednesday Dec 14

On November 23, 2016 park rangers at Redwood National and State Parks were notified of a suspicious vehicle parked on Bald Hills Road. The vehicle was reported to be a white Chevrolet Van with Idaho plates and associated with large bags of marijuana.

