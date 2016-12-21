Merrick pleads not guilty to murder
Prosecutors said 16-year-old pedestrian Tessa Gingerich was killed by James Arthur Merrick when he struck her with his truck in McKinleyville on Wednesday. The man charged with fleeing the scene of a fatal hit and run collision in McKinleyville that left a 16-year-old girl dead pleaded not guilty to murder and a spate of other charges on Monday in a case that has raised Humboldt County's total of reported homicides this year to 22 - the highest in at least three decades.
