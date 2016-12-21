Menorah lighting set on Arcata Plaza

Menorah lighting set on Arcata Plaza

Friday Dec 23

Members of Chabad of Humboldt will light a nine-foot menorah on the Arcata Plaza, followed by a community celebration at 5 p.m. Monday, the third night of Hanukkah. The ceremony will feature a message about Hanukkah, followed by the menorah lighting ceremony, music and latkes.

