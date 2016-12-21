Mark Lovelace looks back on eight years in office
The end of 2016 marks the end of 3rd District Supervisor Mark Lovelace's tenure on the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors. The Times-Standard sat down with Lovelace, 53, on Thursday to discuss his past work on the board, issues still facing the county and what he plans to do after exiting public office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Arcata Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mira Loma Christian Adult School (Jan '15)
|Thu
|model_geo
|16
|Skeleton found in rural Loleta (Sep '09)
|Dec 20
|Christine
|31
|Need to get home i'm not from south Carolina
|Dec 20
|Bernard
|2
|2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced
|Dec 19
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|Review: Humboldt Dermatology - Anne S Carlisle MD (Feb '11)
|Dec 19
|Jodicoyote
|15
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|Dec 19
|hijjabobisox
|808
|EditorEscalation
|Dec 18
|Queen_Of_Bondage
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arcata Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC