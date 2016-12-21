Making history: Both top spots on Arcata council held by women
The Arcata City Council elected Susan Ornelas as mayor and Sofia Pereira as vice mayor during Wednesday afternoon's special city council meeting. City officials said this is the first time in Arcata's history both top council positions were filled by women.
