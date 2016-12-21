Locals Make Stand at Pipeline Protest
Sonia Shishido, a longtime Arcata resident, helps a young man who was burned while rescuing people from a teepee fire. As a winter storm approaches Oceti Sakowin Camp, just north of the Standing Rock reservation on tribal land, Humboldt County residents continue their support of the Water Protectors and volunteers in camp.
Read more at Times-Standard.
