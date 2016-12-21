How Humboldt County voted on marijuana legalization
Humboldt County's top cannabis-growing regions were unanimous in their opposition to California's second attempt to legalize nonmedical marijuana through Proposition 64 in November. But unlike the first legalization attempt in 2010 with Proposition 19 , Humboldt County's population centers were ready to legalize this time around.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Arcata Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mira Loma Christian Adult School (Jan '15)
|Thu
|model_geo
|16
|Skeleton found in rural Loleta (Sep '09)
|Dec 20
|Christine
|31
|Need to get home i'm not from south Carolina
|Dec 20
|Bernard
|2
|2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced
|Dec 19
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|Review: Humboldt Dermatology - Anne S Carlisle MD (Feb '11)
|Dec 19
|Jodicoyote
|15
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|Dec 19
|hijjabobisox
|808
|EditorEscalation
|Dec 18
|Queen_Of_Bondage
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arcata Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC