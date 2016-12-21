Hash lab explosion injures one in McK...

Hash lab explosion injures one in McKinleyville

Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: Times-Standard

On Monday, December 26, 2016 at approximately 3:30 p.m. Humboldt County Deputy Sheriffs along with Arcata Fire responded to a triplex residence on the 1800 block of Ocean Drive in McKinleyville for a report of an explosion. Upon arrival deputies received information that a 24 year old male was reported to have received severe burns from the explosion and was transported away from the scene by a private party prior to law enforcements arrival.

