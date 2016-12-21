Freezing temperatures reach record low
Weather surveyors at the National Weather Service's Woodley Island Station said temperatures reached a new record at about 5 a.m. when they observed a low of 29 degrees at their site in Eureka. On the same day for the past two years the record low temperature had been 30 degrees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arcata Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Humboldt Dermatology - Anne S Carlisle MD (Feb '11)
|Dec 26
|Dill Dough Claws
|16
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Dec 25
|annonymous
|228
|JoAnns FAbric & Craft Store-Cheats Employees (Jun '07)
|Dec 24
|Lindy
|383
|Mira Loma Christian Adult School (Jan '15)
|Dec 22
|model_geo
|16
|Skeleton found in rural Loleta (Sep '09)
|Dec 20
|Christine
|31
|Need to get home i'm not from south Carolina
|Dec 20
|Bernard
|2
|2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced
|Dec 19
|Hellary Cliton
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arcata Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC