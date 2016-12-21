Arcata woman arrested for alleged attempted homicide
On Friday at about 2:24 p.m., the Arcata Police Department received a report of a stabbing victim in the area of Samoa Bl and H St. Upon the officer's arrival, they located a 44-year-old male with multiple stab wounds to his back and upper chest. The officers began administering first aid to the male victim until the arrival of emergency medical staff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Arcata Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mira Loma Christian Adult School (Jan '15)
|Thu
|model_geo
|16
|Skeleton found in rural Loleta (Sep '09)
|Dec 20
|Christine
|31
|Need to get home i'm not from south Carolina
|Dec 20
|Bernard
|2
|2017 U.S. Senate Youth Program Delegates Announced
|Dec 19
|Hellary Cliton
|2
|Review: Humboldt Dermatology - Anne S Carlisle MD (Feb '11)
|Dec 19
|Jodicoyote
|15
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|Dec 19
|hijjabobisox
|808
|EditorEscalation
|Dec 18
|Queen_Of_Bondage
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arcata Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC