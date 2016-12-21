APD looking for man that allegedly to...

APD looking for man that allegedly took TV from hotel

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Times-Standard

The Arcata Police Department seeks more information on a man that allegedly entered an unoccupied room of Comfort Inn last week and left with a television and other items belonging to the business, according to an APD Facebook post. The man reportedly entered the room of the hotel on Valley West Boulevard on Thursday last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arcata Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CVS giving away free flu shots to uninsured cus... (Sep '10) 1 hr trailer park 4 tt... 7
Feb 3 Min Wage 2 B $15 a DAY 2 hr bonx boozzy 1
who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12) Fri The truth 49
Review: Humboldt Dermatology - Anne S Carlisle MD (Feb '11) Dec 26 Dill Dough Claws 16
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) Dec 25 annonymous 228
JoAnns FAbric & Craft Store-Cheats Employees (Jun '07) Dec 24 Lindy 383
Mira Loma Christian Adult School (Jan '15) Dec 22 model_geo 16
See all Arcata Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arcata Forum Now

Arcata Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arcata Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Arcata, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,751 • Total comments across all topics: 277,488,696

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC