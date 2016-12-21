APD looking for man that allegedly took TV from hotel
The Arcata Police Department seeks more information on a man that allegedly entered an unoccupied room of Comfort Inn last week and left with a television and other items belonging to the business, according to an APD Facebook post. The man reportedly entered the room of the hotel on Valley West Boulevard on Thursday last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Arcata Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CVS giving away free flu shots to uninsured cus... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|trailer park 4 tt...
|7
|Feb 3 Min Wage 2 B $15 a DAY
|2 hr
|bonx boozzy
|1
|who is the biggest gang in riverside? (Jan '12)
|Fri
|The truth
|49
|Review: Humboldt Dermatology - Anne S Carlisle MD (Feb '11)
|Dec 26
|Dill Dough Claws
|16
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Dec 25
|annonymous
|228
|JoAnns FAbric & Craft Store-Cheats Employees (Jun '07)
|Dec 24
|Lindy
|383
|Mira Loma Christian Adult School (Jan '15)
|Dec 22
|model_geo
|16
Find what you want!
Search Arcata Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC