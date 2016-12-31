All Hands at Last Night's Waterfront Fire

Humboldt Bay Fire called in help from Arcata, Samoa-Peninsula, Blue Lake, Fortuna, Loleta and Cal Fire, including off-duty firefighters, to battle a blaze just before midnight last night on the Eureka Waterfront. The fire, at 12 Waterfront Drive, the location of an ice and cold storage facility, took three hours to get under control and left one firefighter with minor injuries.

