AAI students show their work

Students of the Arcata Arts Institute will have a large group showcase at Redwood Yogurt, 1573 G St., during Arts! Arcata tonight from 6 to 9 p.m. Inspired by Tony Deifell's Burning Man project, students answered the question, “Why do you do what you do?” The resulting works of art are visual representations of each student's response. Pieces were created through a variety of mediums, primarily watercolor and photography.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.