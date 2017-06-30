Santa Anita Reports Handle, Attendance Gains
's all-sources handle for its 103-day racing season, which began Dec. 26 and concluded July 4, showed a $23.5 million increase over last season, a 2.5% gain, according to track officials. Officials also said on-track attendance increased 8% - the fourth consecutive year Santa Anita has posted attendance gains - but they did not release on-track handle numbers.
