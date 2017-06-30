From wonton nachos to boba tea in IV-drip bags, 626 Night Market...
Roshan Kannan, 15, center, of Arcadia, is surrounded by friends as he tosses a ring in hopes of winning a stuffed animal at the 626 Night Market in Arcadia. Roshan Kannan, 15, center, of Arcadia, is surrounded by friends as he tosses a ring in hopes of winning a stuffed animal at the 626 Night Market in Arcadia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Arcadia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pacheco Finds Out Who Supplied Money To Destroy...
|1 hr
|Pacheco Finished
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|WentPharrtz
|33,276
|BP City Council Gives BIG Raise for council mem... (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Step Up
|13
|How should an angry liberal celebrate the Fourt...
|1 hr
|Denizen_Kate
|102
|no fireworks this 4th of july!! (Jul '16)
|6 hr
|Peace on the 4th
|3
|Foremost 20th Century Montebello Historian
|6 hr
|42 yr North Mtb r...
|1
|Council rejects Kare offer (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Escaped
|304
Find what you want!
Search Arcadia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC