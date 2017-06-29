Weekend: Fourth Fun Starts Early
Fourth Festivities : It's true that Tuesday, July 4 will sparkle with fireworks, but there are a few spots you can go to honor the occasion over the preceding weekend. A USO-style show, complete with vintage costumes and songs, will unfurl with pomp at Clifton's Republic downtown on Sunday, July 2. The name? It's the Clifton's Canteen .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.
Add your comments below
Arcadia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|KnewPhartzz
|33,223
|If your brains were as big as your mouth you'd ...
|5 hr
|secret Asian man
|2
|montebello Council Meeting 062817
|9 hr
|Change is needed
|1
|Hadjinian abuses use of Fire services
|12 hr
|secret Asian man
|11
|CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07)
|17 hr
|joseph santa cruz
|484
|pension costs back in the spotlight (Aug '15)
|Wed
|truth squad
|11
|Montebello Councilmemebr RECALL steps
|Wed
|RECALL Steps
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arcadia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC