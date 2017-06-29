Weekend: Fourth Fun Starts Early

Weekend: Fourth Fun Starts Early

Fourth Festivities : It's true that Tuesday, July 4 will sparkle with fireworks, but there are a few spots you can go to honor the occasion over the preceding weekend. A USO-style show, complete with vintage costumes and songs, will unfurl with pomp at Clifton's Republic downtown on Sunday, July 2. The name? It's the Clifton's Canteen .

