Watch: Feisty Bird Enters Liquor Stor...

Watch: Feisty Bird Enters Liquor Store, Calamity Ensues

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: NBC Los Angeles

A feisty peafowl refused to go quietly after entering a Southern California liquor store. Store employees caught the bird's calamitous encounter with an animal control officer on video Monday June 6, 2017 in Arcadia, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Los Angeles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arcadia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) 2 hr I want in 53
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 4 hr LostPhartzs 33,153
Maclaren Hall childrens center or juvinile center (Dec '10) 12 hr ATTENTION 186
Hadjiiinian Hadjinian approved a controversial ... 21 hr here we go 8
Montebello Request for Auditor's Extensions 21 hr Wonder Why 11
News Charter Oak takes charge (Dec '08) Tue Was Phartzz 34
News Montebello council gives housing developer thre... Tue montebello 911 1
See all Arcadia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arcadia Forum Now

Arcadia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arcadia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Arcadia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,740 • Total comments across all topics: 281,594,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC