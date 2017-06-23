Travis Kalanick is no longer Uber's C...

Travis Kalanick is no longer Uber's CEO, but drivers still want him on the hook in lawsuit

1 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Uber's co-founders are the subject of a lawsuit alleging they wrongly classified drivers as contractors. Recent scandals have put Uber on such shaky ground that a lawyer representing aggrieved drivers has filed a lawsuit against Travis Kalanick and Garrett Camp - the ride-hailing firm's co-founders - in case the company doesn't survive long enough to defend itself.

