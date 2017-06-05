The Adventures of Sherlock Afoot at The Arboretum
By May S. Ruiz Anyone familiar with Sir Arthur Conan Doyle expects nothing short of the impossible from his legendary creation. Fans will not be disappointed when Unbound Productions' Mystery Lit staging of 'Holmes, Sherlock and the Consulting Detective' comes to the Los Angeles County Arboretum in Arcadia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Temple City Tribune.
Add your comments below
Arcadia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|MyPhartz
|33,145
|Montebello Request for Auditor's Extensions
|5 hr
|Wonder Why
|5
|missing armo kid
|10 hr
|jonads
|7
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|15 hr
|Juan
|3,262
|Francesca Allows Fake Bids (Oct '16)
|17 hr
|Is this really TRUE
|11
|Ticketed for parking in my front yard??? (Jan '10)
|20 hr
|carlos43
|77
|Hadjiiinian Hadjinian approved a controversial ...
|20 hr
|Greedy Hadjinian
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arcadia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC