Thank you and Godspeed, Fr. Michael

Thank you and Godspeed, Fr. Michael

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 25 Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Ask Fr. Michael Evans why he always ends his Masses with an “Our Father,” “Hail Mary” and “Glory Be.” It will explain everything about this pastor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arcadia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Montebello police fatally shoot woman after she... 41 min LALA 7
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 43 min I Phartss 33,244
Hiring Freeze for Montebello 2 hr Sad in Montebello 6
If your brains were half the size of your mouth... 3 hr KARMA 90640 1
Montebello Salaries 7 hr Involved with mon... 10
Solution if the Montebello residents do not pas... 17 hr Wonder Why 9
News Teacher layoffs possible in Norwalk-La Mirada U... (Jan '09) 17 hr Geez Louise 33
See all Arcadia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arcadia Forum Now

Arcadia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arcadia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Arcadia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,260 • Total comments across all topics: 282,195,086

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC