Peacock takes out $500 in wine after crashing liquor store

In this Monday, June 5, 2017 image made from cellphone video provided by Rani Ghanem, bottles tumble as an animal control officer attempts to net a female peacock that wound up inside the Royal Oaks Liquor Store in Arcadia, Calif. Store manager and college senior Rani Ghanem says he tried to guide the sharp-clawed bird outside but that she spooked, at one point flying directly toward him and then up onto a top shelf of the store.

