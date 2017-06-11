NPR News Nuggets: Shake Your Tail Fea...

NPR News Nuggets: Shake Your Tail Feathers & A Heart-Warming Helper

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 11 Read more: National Public Radio

A peacock walks into a liquor store and smashes $500 worth of alcohol in between ruffling some feathers. But really.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arcadia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Montebello police fatally shoot woman after she... 1 hr hey hey hay 5
Commerce Casino are the card shufflers rigged? (Dec '13) 22 hr wvcrosby 31
News Gypsy thieves strike again in West Covina (Nov '08) Sun Nancy B 364
News California sees strong year-over-year employmen... Sat Kinder and Gentle... 2
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Jun 16 SamePhartz 33,175
Montebello Council Benefits Jun 16 Stop AAE 6
News West Covina man held in fatal restaurant shooting (Mar '09) Jun 16 West COvina 26
See all Arcadia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arcadia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at June 19 at 9:55AM PDT

Arcadia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arcadia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Arcadia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,586 • Total comments across all topics: 281,871,542

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC