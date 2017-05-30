Laura Bell Bundy marries longtime bea...

Laura Bell Bundy marries longtime beau Thom Hinkle

The 36-year-old Broadway star tied the knot to the TBS executive in a country themed ceremony at the famed horse track in Arcadia, California. Bundy chose a custom Sherri Hill gown that featured lace, a beaded bodice, and a look 'that was more sexy and slinky than Cinderella goofy' she reported to People .

