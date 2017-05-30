Laura Bell Bundy Just Got Married at a Racetrack

And-if you ask us-judging by her stunning bridal portrait, Bundy is in the running for the blue ribbon when it comes to , the Broadway star tied the knot with her TBS executive hubby on Saturday, June 3 at California's Santa Anita Park racetrack-a pretty fitting for this southern belle! For her walk down the aisle , Bundy chose an allover "I knew I wanted a dress that was more sexy and slinky than 'Cinderella goofy' or big," Bundy shared with of white roses by Crown Collective. "I wanted to add more white to my look once I saw the neutral underlay on the dress," the bride explained.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bride's Magazine.