Laura Bell Bundy Just Got Married at ...

Laura Bell Bundy Just Got Married at a Racetrack

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Bride's Magazine

And-if you ask us-judging by her stunning bridal portrait, Bundy is in the running for the blue ribbon when it comes to , the Broadway star tied the knot with her TBS executive hubby on Saturday, June 3 at California's Santa Anita Park racetrack-a pretty fitting for this southern belle! For her walk down the aisle , Bundy chose an allover "I knew I wanted a dress that was more sexy and slinky than 'Cinderella goofy' or big," Bundy shared with of white roses by Crown Collective. "I wanted to add more white to my look once I saw the neutral underlay on the dress," the bride explained.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bride's Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arcadia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) 26 min Melinda 3,261
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 38 min ThenPharts 33,143
Montebello Request for Auditor's Extensions 8 hr Wonder Why 3
history of gangs in west covina (Dec '07) 13 hr West COvina 2,798
Ticketed for parking in my front yard??? (Jan '10) 19 hr Gero831 76
News Council rejects Kare offer (Sep '08) Feb '17 Escaped 304
News Arcadia's coyote trapping program stirs debate (Aug '10) Feb '17 Steve C 50
See all Arcadia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arcadia Forum Now

Arcadia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arcadia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Arcadia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,307 • Total comments across all topics: 281,535,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC