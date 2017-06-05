La Serna High School pays tribute to student who recently passed before graduation ceremony
Many students wore a black ribbon with Jeremy's football jersey number 54 on their graduation gowns to honor La Serna High senior Jeremy Tyler St. Julian, 18, who died Tuesday night following a hiking accident at Chantry Flats above Arcadia, Calif. La Serna High's graduation ceremony took place at California High's stadium in Whittier, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Add your comments below
Arcadia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Montebello Council Benefits
|11 hr
|Redxxbaronxx
|2
|CNN dumps host Reza Aslan after anti-Trump tweet
|11 hr
|Who Is That
|1
|West Covina man held in fatal restaurant shooting (Mar '09)
|15 hr
|Dee
|25
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|Sat
|Changing the Channel
|60
|City of Montebello Council Awarded the Garfield...
|Sat
|Need Transparency
|1
|Herea s how a parking issues could be resolved ...
|Jun 9
|Findlay finder
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Jun 9
|RootPhartss
|33,161
Find what you want!
Search Arcadia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC