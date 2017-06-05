La Serna High School pays tribute to ...

La Serna High School pays tribute to student who recently passed before graduation ceremony

Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Many students wore a black ribbon with Jeremy's football jersey number 54 on their graduation gowns to honor La Serna High senior Jeremy Tyler St. Julian, 18, who died Tuesday night following a hiking accident at Chantry Flats above Arcadia, Calif. La Serna High's graduation ceremony took place at California High's stadium in Whittier, Calif.

Arcadia, CA

