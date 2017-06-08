'He's got expensive taste': Peacock's...

'He's got expensive taste': Peacock's Liquor Store Rampage Caught on Video

Thursday Jun 8 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

A rowdy peacock caused hundreds of dollars in damage to a Los Angeles-area liquor store before an animal control officer finally managed to eject the bird. The female peacock, known as a peahen, strolled into Royal Oaks Liquor Store in Arcadia, California Monday, according to the Associated Press .

