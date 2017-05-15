Singpoli to build a $60 million hotel/condo project in Pasadena
Singpoli Group will build a $60 million mixed-use project at the corner of Lake Avenue and Union Street in Pasadena that will include a 165-room hotel and a condominium complex with 60 units. The Arcadia-based investment and development firm bought the 1.6-acre property in January 2016 from Lake/Union Ltd. for just over $11 million.
