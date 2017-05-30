La Puente garment factory manager who tried to bribe investigator to be sentenced
LOS ANGELES >> The manager of a garment factory in La Puente today faces the prospect of years in prison when he's sentenced by a federal judge for trying to bribe a U.S. Labor Department investigator in exchange for shutting down a probe into wage violations. Howard Quoc Trinh, manager of Seven-Bros Enterprises, was convicted a year ago by a federal jury after less than an hour of deliberations, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
