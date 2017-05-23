Howa s the economy in San Gabriel Val...

Howa s the economy in San Gabriel Valley, western San Bernardino County? Pretty good, economists say

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: Pasadena Star-News

The San Gabriel Valley and western San Bernardino County are seeing healthy economic growth, and Chinese investment is playing an increasingly bigger role in the region's vitality. Co-hosted by the San Gabriel Valley Economic Partnership and Cal Poly Pomona's College of Business Administration , the event featured a variety of speakers, including Robert Kleinhenz, executive director of economic research at Beacon Economics , and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa , who is making a 2018 bid for governor of California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arcadia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News El Monte considers outlawing overnight parking (Feb '09) 9 hr liop 35
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 9 hr The phartss 33,088
CAUTION! Do not purchase from Sunny Sports Inc.... (Nov '08) Mon Guy Cole 695
City Council Says They Get It THEY DONT Mon lighterthanyou 34
News Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10) Mon Jeri perdue 21
News These nails are bedazzled in all kinds of metal... Mon Spotted Girl 7
News Co-owner of illegal marijuana dispensary in Gra... (May '10) May 20 Leeroy baca GOT IT 53
See all Arcadia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arcadia Forum Now

Arcadia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arcadia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Arcadia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,269 • Total comments across all topics: 281,233,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC