Howa s the economy in San Gabriel Valley, western San Bernardino County? Pretty good, economists say

The San Gabriel Valley and western San Bernardino County are seeing healthy economic growth, and Chinese investment is playing an increasingly bigger role in the region's vitality. Co-hosted by the San Gabriel Valley Economic Partnership and Cal Poly Pomona's College of Business Administration , the event featured a variety of speakers, including Robert Kleinhenz, executive director of economic research at Beacon Economics , and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa , who is making a 2018 bid for governor of California.

