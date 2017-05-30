Chinese food with a gastropub touch at The Barn in Arcadia
Suggested dishes: Boiled peanuts , cold cucumber and cold celery , chicken with chili oil , popcorn chicken with chili , fried string beans , Kimchi fried rice , Chongqing Noodle with chili oil , skewers The Barn isn't in a barn. It isn't on a farm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arcadia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attention Ricardo Pacheco if you Approve Mousav...
|1 hr
|Redxxxbaronx
|2
|Baldwin Park Attorney Fees and Settlement Payou...
|3 hr
|Stop Waste
|1
|Lozano's big day at BP Museum will be a Disaster!
|4 hr
|Protest
|1
|Fireworks in Montebello (Jun '06)
|11 hr
|Mike Lopez
|35
|Illegal immigrants
|14 hr
|Trumpangatun
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|15 hr
|Back phartt
|33,133
|Montebello Budget
|Thu
|happy hopper
|54
Find what you want!
Search Arcadia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC