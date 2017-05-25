Bowens duo representing REV at Masters

Redlands East Valley High School track and field standouts Emerald Bowens, 17, left, and Billy Bowens, 16, have their portrait made on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at Redlands East Valley High School in Redlands, Ca. The siblings, born 9 months apart, will represent REV at the CIF Masters track meet in Arcadia on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.