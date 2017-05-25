Bowens duo representing REV at Masters
Redlands East Valley High School track and field standouts Emerald Bowens, 17, left, and Billy Bowens, 16, have their portrait made on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at Redlands East Valley High School in Redlands, Ca. The siblings, born 9 months apart, will represent REV at the CIF Masters track meet in Arcadia on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Arcadia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|1 hr
|Juan
|3,262
|Montebello Request for Auditor's Extensions
|3 hr
|Is this really TRUE
|4
|Francesca Allows Fake Bids (Oct '16)
|4 hr
|Is this really TRUE
|11
|Ticketed for parking in my front yard??? (Jan '10)
|6 hr
|carlos43
|77
|Hadjiiinian Hadjinian approved a controversial ...
|7 hr
|Greedy Hadjinian
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|8 hr
|ThenPharts
|33,143
|history of gangs in west covina (Dec '07)
|20 hr
|West COvina
|2,798
Find what you want!
Search Arcadia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC