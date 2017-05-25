Arcadia theft suspect jailed after high-speed chase

A La Mirada man stole a GPS-laden “bait package” in Arcadia before leading police on a lengthy pursuit in a stolen car, then tried to hide inside a South Gate movie theater before being taken into custody on Thursday, authorities said. Christopher Cook, 27, was ultimately arrested on suspicion of grand theft, auto theft and evading police following the incident, which began about 6:40 p.m. “Arcadia police officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Holly Avenue on a GPS package theft activation,” Arcadia police Lt.

