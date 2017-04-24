West Covina man arrested on suspicion of carjacking

ARCADIA >> A West Covina man was arrested on suspicion of carjacking Sunday in unincorporated Arcadia after sheriff's deputies used the car's GPS tracking device to locate the suspect, authorities said in a written statement. Alberto Martinez-Jara allegedly approached an elderly woman who was sitting in her car in the 6700 block of Temple City Boulevard and pointed a handgun at her, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Temple City Station officials said.

