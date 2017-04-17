Visa-Fraud Scheme Helped Chinese Fugitives Live in U.S., China Asks for Extradition

The FBI raided California Immigrant Investment Fund, LLC at the Hilton in San Gabriel last Wednesday, as well a home on Carriage House Drive in Arcadia, as part of an ongoing investigation into EB-5 visa fraud. . The firm catered to Chinese investors, aiding them with the application process to acquire a green card in exchange for investing $500,000 and creating 10 jobs.

