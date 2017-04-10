Police release video of attempted a knock-knocka burglars breaking down door of Arcadia home
Police in Arcadia released these images of two suspects in an attempted “knock-knock burglary” on April 1, 2017. ARCADIA >> The Arcadia Police Department released security camera footage Wednesday showing two suspects in an attempted “knock-knock” burglary ringing the door bell of a home, then kicking in the door before being thwarted by an alarm earlier in April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Add your comments below
Arcadia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|INS investigates psychic at 800 S Terri Anne Dr.
|3 hr
|Mytom
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|11 hr
|Posting Phart
|32,882
|Thinking of moving to Clayton
|22 hr
|ok.
|2
|18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08)
|Wed
|TOWNSMEN
|1,810
|MUSD Corruption
|Wed
|Sad MTA member
|13
|West Covina father and son assault girl and the... (Mar '10)
|Wed
|tellinitlikeitis
|96
|history of gangs in west covina (Dec '07)
|Wed
|Rage
|2,792
Find what you want!
Search Arcadia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC