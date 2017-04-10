Police release video of attempted a knock-knocka burglars breaking down door of Arcadia home

Police in Arcadia released these images of two suspects in an attempted “knock-knock burglary” on April 1, 2017. ARCADIA >> The Arcadia Police Department released security camera footage Wednesday showing two suspects in an attempted “knock-knock” burglary ringing the door bell of a home, then kicking in the door before being thwarted by an alarm earlier in April.

