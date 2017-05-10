One suspect in Arcadia attempted a knock-knocka burglary turns herself in to police
On Wednesday, April 12, 2017, Arcadia Police released images of two suspects in an attempted “knock-knock burglary” on April 1, 2017. ARCADIA >> A Highland woman turned herself in to the Arcadia Police Department on Monday after learning she was identified through a surveillance video still as a burglary suspect, authorities said in a written statement.
Arcadia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charter Oak takes charge (Dec '08)
|6 min
|CO FOOTBALL LIFE
|29
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Yip phart
|32,996
|Montebello Budget
|12 hr
|city watcher
|42
|Torrance police arrest 10 in crackdown on swap ... (Aug '10)
|13 hr
|Jo Deo
|123
|18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08)
|Tue
|new mexico
|1,820
|history of gangs in west covina (Dec '07)
|Tue
|WIDILDOS
|2,794
|Why do Mexicans smell so bad ?
|Tue
|Rene Rio
|7
