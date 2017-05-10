One suspect in Arcadia attempted a kn...

One suspect in Arcadia attempted a knock-knocka burglary turns herself in to police

Thursday Apr 20

On Wednesday, April 12, 2017, Arcadia Police released images of two suspects in an attempted “knock-knock burglary” on April 1, 2017. ARCADIA >> A Highland woman turned herself in to the Arcadia Police Department on Monday after learning she was identified through a surveillance video still as a burglary suspect, authorities said in a written statement.

