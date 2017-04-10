La Puente garment factory manager faces possible federal prison sentence in bribery case
LOS ANGELES >> The manager of a La Puente garment factory faces the possibility of a years-long federal prison sentence today for offering to pay bribes to an investigator with the U.S. Department of Labor in exchange for closing a probe into wage violations. Howard Quoc Trinh, manager of Seven-Bros Enterprises, was convicted a year ago by a federal jury after less than an hour of deliberations, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Add your comments below
Arcadia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|INS investigates psychic at 800 S Terri Anne Dr.
|8 hr
|Mytom
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|15 hr
|Posting Phart
|32,882
|Thinking of moving to Clayton
|Wed
|ok.
|2
|18 La Puente gang members arrested (Jan '08)
|Wed
|TOWNSMEN
|1,810
|MUSD Corruption
|Wed
|Sad MTA member
|13
|West Covina father and son assault girl and the... (Mar '10)
|Wed
|tellinitlikeitis
|96
|history of gangs in west covina (Dec '07)
|Wed
|Rage
|2,792
Find what you want!
Search Arcadia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC