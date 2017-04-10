La Puente garment factory manager fac...

La Puente garment factory manager faces possible federal prison sentence in bribery case

LOS ANGELES >> The manager of a La Puente garment factory faces the possibility of a years-long federal prison sentence today for offering to pay bribes to an investigator with the U.S. Department of Labor in exchange for closing a probe into wage violations. Howard Quoc Trinh, manager of Seven-Bros Enterprises, was convicted a year ago by a federal jury after less than an hour of deliberations, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

